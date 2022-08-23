Rick and Morty Creator Explains How The Show Has Evolved by Season 6

Rick And Morty is looking to return for its sixth season this September, with Adult Swim bringing back the Smith Family for new episodes. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com were able to talk with creator Dan Harmon about the upcoming season and how the newest writers on the series are able to assist in continuing the journey of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

The creator of the series, Dan Harmon, took the opportunity to explain how he has taken the opportunity to listen more to the younger writers that he works with when it comes to Rick And Morty:

"Yeah, you know, there's a huge difference for me and in the show being established and being its own thing and the easy thing for me to do, actually, it's not that easy, cuz I'm a control freak and an egomaniac, but I'm also lazy. So I like the challenge for me has been in trusting collaborators in because I'm 49 and the show is 10 years old. So what is its hope of staying fresh and relevant? The answer is younger writers, like, and not me going away, but me deferring, trusting them, listening to them. They're more in touch with the public's response to the show. I can't Google it or, or I'll go nuts and, and things like that. So I just kind of, it's like a clutch and a gas pedal or a clutch."

Harmon then took the chance to further explain how his relationship with the younger writers on the series will help mold the upcoming season:

"You don't want a 49-year-old guy show guy doing that because then he becomes a villain. So it's like, you want to, I try to become uncle Gandalf and like, say, look, I did this a long time ago, so I can tell you what's gonna be difficult about it. Let's figure this out. And, and for me to piggyback on that, I feel like it was, I know I couldn't do it alone. So it was certainly trying to find the people that could help push this Boulder up a mountain and there had been a good amount of turnover previously. It was trying to find continuity in young talent and young voices that cared as much as Dan and I do to kind of help join us in, in moving it forward and I feel like we've been really successful in that."

Are you hyped for the return of Rick And Morty? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.