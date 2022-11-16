Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases Rick Prime's Return (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty took things to a whole new level with the first episode of the sixth season by introducing a major new villain to the series, and the showrunner behind the series is teasing that we will get to see Rick Prime return to the action soon enough! Following the end of the fifth season teasing that Evil Morty would be leaving Rick's multiverse for a while, fans were instead introduced to a new major villain with Rick Prime's full debut in the series. But unlike the other villains we have seen before, Rick Prime has some major ties to our Rick's own past.

Rick Prime was one of the most explosive debuts in the series for quite some time because of how it had immediately shaken Rick C-137 to his core, and following the first episode of the season it was teased that the villain was still hanging around and keeping an eye out for the Rick that's been chasing him. Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of Rick and Morty's final episodes for Season 6 starting this Sunday, executive producer and showrunner for Rick and Morty, Scott Marder, opened up about Rick Prime's debut and teased the villain's return.

When Will Rick Prime Come Back?

Admittedly Marder was coy about digging deeper into Rick Prime even further only noting that the villain is "formidable" when asked about whether or not this could be the "Rickest Rick" we have heard about over the course of the series thus far. But what Marder did reveal is the fact that we will indeed get to see the villain again even if the showrunner was unable to exactly say when that would happen, "I can't say when, but you'll definitely see him again," Marder stated.

Marder is fully aware of the fan theories that have popped up since Rick Prime's debut, and has definitely been made aware of all of the potential villains fans are hoping to see again. When asked if we had a chance of seeing Rick Prime, Evil Morty, or even Night Summer play a role in a future season of the series, Marder noted that the team behind the series is now on the "backside" of writing Season 8 with all of these potential characters on the board, "I think you'll be excited to hear that we are tracking all sorts of fun stuff like that. We're on the backside of writing season eight right now and all those are things that are in play."

Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with Season 6's new episodes on Sunday, November 20 at 11:00PM EST so it won't too long before we get to see whether or not Rick Prime returns. What are you hoping to see from the villain when he comes back? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!