Rick and Morty Co-Creator Addresses Major Rick Prime Theory (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered with the introduction of a massive new villain to the series with Rick Prime, and the co-creator behind it all has addressed one of the major fan theories surrounding the villain's big debut! The newest season of the series kicked off with a bang with not only this new villain now in the mix, but Rick Prime's introduction also opened up a whole new world of potential questions and possibilities about where the show could go from this point on. Interestingly enough, it also changed how we look at our own main Rick Sanchez as a whole.

As Rick and Morty prepares to return to Adult Swim with the final episodes of Season 6 starting on November 20th, ComicBook.com got a chance to speak with Rick and Morty co-creator (and the voice behind Rick Prime) Justin Roiland about the new villain and had to ask whether or not this villain is the "Rickest Rick" that C-137 Rick has always referred to himself as. It turns out that while it's not a confirmation or de-confirmation, the full answer's complicated.

Is Rick Prime the "Rickest Rick"?

When asked if Rick Prime could be considered the "Rickest Rick" in the multiverse, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland began his answer with, "It's interesting because it depends on what your definition of that is. What does that mean? The Rickest Rick. He's certainly a scarier Rick. He's devoid of empathy. I feel like our Rick that we're following at least has a little bit of that. You can tell he, as much as he may want to deny it and not feed into it for himself, you can tell that there's a little bit of attachment to this version of the family and this Morty that he's got."

Digging into more of what makes Rick Prime so different from C-137 Rick, Roiland continued with, "This other Rick is diabolical, super intelligent. Obviously, a force to be reckoned with for sure. But scarier just because there isn't any of the humanity in there. I suppose if that's your definition of being the most Rick then yeah, having zero humanity at all. Yeah, it certainly changes how we look at our Rick ever so slightly, for sure."

It seems like the "Rickest Rick" definition comes with a lot more complications that Rick Prime's debut has stirred up, so hopefully we will get to see more of the villain as Rick and Morty Season 6 continues beginning on Sunday, November 20 at 11:00PM EST!