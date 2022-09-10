Rick and Morty Breaks Hearts With Morty's Surprising Callback

Rick and Morty is now back up and running for Season 6 of the series, and the season's premiere really did break hearts with Morty's surprisingly emotional callback to one of the series' most memorable gags so far! The sixth season of the series fulfilled the promise of the last few episodes of the fifth season by fully diving more into the serialized canon and lore that fans were excited to see finally develop. This has brought the titular duo closer than they ever have been in the series before, and that comes through especially well with a surprisingly emotional play on a classic joke.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere was pretty tough for Morty as following a string of episodes in which Rick was trying to distance himself completely, the two of them nearly died following Evil Morty kicking off his grand plan of escaping the Central Finite Curve. It's then revealed that Morty is ultimately the grandson of the Rick that had killed Rick C-137's original Diane and Beth, and this hurts Morty even more. But in one appeal to his grandfather, Morty calls back to the infamous "100 years" gag once improvised in the series' very first episode.

Rick and Morty Season 6's premiere "Solaricks" sees Rick return all portal travelers to their original universes, and Rick discovers that this also means that the Rick he had spent his life chasing got stranded in his original universe as well. It's here he confides in Morty that he was chosen in particular as a replacement Morty because his grandfather, Rick Prime, was actually the one Rick C-137 has been chasing after. Hoping he'd come back someday, he soon tries to make the best of his newest opportunity of locking down Rick Prime after all these years.

All the while Morty is trying to convince him to give up for now to save the rest of the Smith Family. Rick tries to deflect this by saying he's not Morty's real grandfather anyway, but Morty brings him back to Earth. Morty then says that Rick is his grandfather. Calling back to Rick's "Rick and Morty 100 Years" line, Morty emphasizes how close the two have gotten over their now six seasons of working together, and thus this is what ultimately gets Rick to relent and give up on his chase on Rick Prime for now.

It's a far cry from the original context of this line that came about from Rick's cynical improvisational rant that came about during the series' first episode, and also shows how much Morty has changed in that time too. The two characters are finally reflecting on everything that has happened so far, and it teases a much deeper season to come.