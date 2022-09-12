Rick and Morty Co-Creator Breaks Down Inspiration Behind Season 6's Morty War

Rick and Morty Season 6 had shined a light at Morty's inner thoughts with a surprising return to the Roy: A Life Well Lived game in the newest episode of the series, and one of the creators broke down the religious and simulation theory inspirations behind the episode that ultimately led to a full on war between the various Mortys! The second episode of the sixth season originally seemed like it would be a lighter and more episodic effort fans loved to see from seasons' past, but it was soon revealed to be a much deeper exploration of how Morty feels about Rick after six seasons of adventures.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2, "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" sees Morty's mind split between billions of NPC characters on a simulated Earth, and series co-creator Dan Harmon and producer Steve Levy opened up about how this actually all ties into organized religion and simulation theory with the special Inside the Episode segment released by Adult Swim breaking down the new episode's concepts. You can check it out below:

"I got really excited about that idea because it's simultaneously an almost possible to grasp simulation theory, while simultaneously being a really perfect model for almost any organized religion," Harmon began. Producer Steve Levy explained that this is one of the bigger episodes of the series overall, and Harmon then further emphasizes this by revealing the higher concept behind splitting Morty into so many people. The trying to reform himself back under a single idea has a lot of real world implications.

"They all come back around to this idea that we don't have to worry about whatever we think our little tiny scripted jam is," Harmon continued. "Because we're all part of some larger thing with a bigger destiny. And the way that intersects with simulation theory, of course, is that bigger destiny might be that you're a 14 year old kid whose toast is burning. You may be rushing to atone with an impersonal cosmos for no reason. You may have a better gig as unenlightened tripe in someone else's fractured amusement."

It's a pretty bleak look at the struggle Morty's virtual selves went through, and further demonstrates that while this was a more episodic and self-contained episode, there's still a lot of depth to be found.