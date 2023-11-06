Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 has introduced one of its wildest episodes yet, so here's a breakdown of everything that went down in Episode 4, "That's Amorte!" Leading into the newest season of the series, Adult Swim has been fairly open about how important the spaghetti episode of the new season will be. While it seemed like it wouldn't have much of an impact considering that the season hasn't really been focused on the canon thus far, there was something intriguing about Rick's famous spaghetti kicking everything off. Only to reveal it's actually all about Morty.

Rick and Morty has been teasing the spaghetti episode of Season 7 as one of the big standouts seen in previous seasons like "Pickle Rick" or "The Vat of Acid Episode," (to the point where even Adult Swim's president couldn't wait for fans to see it) and that put it in high regard as for what fans could expect to see. Here's everything important that happened in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4, "That's Amorte"!

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4?

Rick wants in with a pan of his "famous spaghetti" as the rest of the Smith Family is happy to celebrate the latest "Spaghetti Thursday," and the family shares their feelings about how much they love this spaghetti...really laying it on thick about how good it is. It's soon revealed that he's pulling the spaghetti out of the ribs of a person as the cold open comes to an end.

Following the opening, it's revealed that Rick actually goes to a planet that where people take their own lives, their insides turn into spaghetti. Proving it by showing Morty a few bodies in a morgue in a different universe, it's explained that their insides basically turn into a big noodle and a proper sauce. When a doctor tries to stop them, Rick ends up hitting himself with his own memory wiper on himself. He continues to do it because their bodies are the best spaghetti in the universe.

Morty wants the names of each of the people they have eaten from so far, and decides to head to one of their funerals to pay respects to one of the latest Rick grabbed spaghetti from. It's here Morty gets in front of those in attendance and came clean about eating the corpse, and how eating that person brought his family together as a family. But naturally, it doesn't work out. Soon enough the rest of the Smith Family finds out they've been eating people.

While the family is upset that they were eating people, they're more angry with Morty about ruining it by telling them about eating people in the first place. Morty's soon invited to "Spaghetti Planet" in a small ship because they just "want to talk" as he meets the President. Wanting to see it for themselves, Morty eats a plate of spaghetti in front of them as they try and find out more information about Earth. In fact, they ask him to be an ambassador to the planet.

Asking for more details about how Morty finds the spaghetti, Morty then asks to take the spaghetti on the road and feeds it to his family (without telling him that they're people). Rick arrives with a can full of "Morty's Suicide Spaghetti) as the planet has clearly started using the edible insides of their people to feed the rest of the planet. The cans have thus been selling out to other planets across the galaxy as the spaghetti people plant has been ruined as a result.

They made their planet as terrible as possible so that people would take their own lives and turn into spaghetti they can sell with Morty as their mascot. After the commercial break they speak to the Spaghetti Planet President who reveals it's become such an anchor of their economy that stopping it now would wreck everything. Morty asks for Rick for help, and thus promises to stop if it means he'll stop looking into what Rick does and tries to find the moral solution behind it.

Morty then suggests that instead of people, they should instead create people specifically of the purpose of becoming spaghetti. This fails when the cloned people refuse to become spaghetti, and thus Morty suggests they become less people instead. Rick's experimental results mean that none of the new projects really works, and the final product is a torso (which Morty suggests gets a claw like hand so it can do the deed) that is able to take its own life and become spaghetti.

Soon enough, the spaghetti factory is attacked by those fighting for the rights of the torsos and those wanting more of the classic spaghetti. But nothing really works out as they all take out one another. Soon enough Spaghetti Planet is invaded by aliens forcing people to take their own lives, and the only solution is Rick possibly synthesizing a spaghetti instead. Finding the one last person wanting to take their own life (due to only having a few months left to live), Rick contacts the rest of the planet to tell them he's about to get them their spaghetti.

The life of this final person is showed to the rest of the planet as he takes his own life, and it's filled with lots of good and bad moments (including inventing a LEGO like product). As he passes away, attached to a machine Rick built to help take his life), Rick cracks open his ribcage and serves Morty spaghetti. Morty (and everyone watching) throws up as Rick made it distasteful. Rick noting that it's not a story of right and wrong, it's a story about the complexities of life.

The next week, Morty serves the family salisbury steaks and it's the best they've ever had as they don't want to know why. Rick reveals it's more horrible than the last food, and to not blame him when they find out what it really is. After the credits, it's revealed that a planet of vacuum cleaners going through the same situation.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's newest episode?