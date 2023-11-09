Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Spaghetti Episode in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Rick and Morty Season 7 had its wildest episode yet as fans were introduced to Rick's famous spaghetti at last, and the team behind the series unpacked everything that went into its wild concepts! Rick and Morty is known for its concepts that can quickly take a left turn, and the latest episode of the series followed in the same tradition of episodes like "The Vat of Acid Episode" in which Morty finds out that one of Rick's plans is actually full of a lot more trouble than he would have expected. And Morty made it worse by digging the whole even further.

Rick and Morty Season 7, "That's Amorte" then revealed that Rick's famous spaghetti actually came from a planet than when people took their own lives, their insides turned into a tasty pasta that was delicious to the Smith Family. But naturally as Morty tried to fix this problem, things soon take a turn as each one of his ideas only make the situation much worse for the people of the spaghetti planet. And the team behind the episode broke it all down in a special behind the scenes video released by Adult Swim. Check it out below:

Rick and Morty's Spaghetti Episode Explained

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, writer behind the episode Anne Heather Campbell, and co-executive producer Rob Schrab opened up about the ambiguity of the spaghetti itself as he finds out the situation is much more complex. Much like food processing in general, there's a lot of naivete in how things are made. And as soon as someone finds out, it comes with a new kind of eye-opening realization that's brought through in an extreme fashion in the episode itself.

This hilarious thing about the team's explanation of the episode, however, is that they still very much like spaghetti despite the way it was presented in Rick and Morty's newest episode. It's most likely the same for many fans as while it was a wild idea, it was the kind of idea that Rick and Morty can get away with as it balances a lot of tones to deliver its wilder jokes.

