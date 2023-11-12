Rick and Morty Breaks Hearts With Season 7 Clip: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 is gearing up for the midseason pivot of the episodes for the season, and Rick and Morty is breaking hearts all over again with a clip from the wildest episode of the season yet! The first few episodes of Rick and Morty's newest season haven't been exploring the greater story overall, but instead have been one-off adventures following Rick and reintroducing his various dynamics to other characters in the show. But the newest episode of the series was the first full Rick and Morty adventure for Season 7 as a whole, and resulted in the wildest episode yet.

The episode saw Rick heading to a different planet and getting spaghetti from the insides of people who had taken their own lives. This leads Morty down a path in which he tries to fix things, but it was only the start of making things much worse. But in order to get everything back on track, Rick's plan was to make the rest of the planet stop demanding these spaghetti insides by revealing how they get to that point in the first place. Now that heartbreaking scene has hit online. Check it out:

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7?

Rick and Morty used a cover of the Oasis song, "Live Forever" as performed by Kotomi and Ryan Elder, as a way to help demonstrate the life of one person who had volunteered to take their own life in front of the rest of the world. Rick uses a machine to show off this person's memories, and we see their life play out in full with plenty of ups and downs. But as one would expect, seeing that spaghetti comes from such a place made the rest of the planet swear off of it for good.

It's likely far from the only wild episode we'll get to see before Rick and Morty Season 7 comes to an end as we are crossing over the halfway point with a tease we'll see a big update on what's happening in the hunt for Rick Prime. If you wanted to catch Rick and Morty Season 7 as it airs, you can find new episodes on Sunday evenings with Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST.

What are you hoping to see before Rick and Morty Season 7 ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!