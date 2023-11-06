Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 Promo Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now gearing up to cross the halfway point of its run of Adult Swim thus far, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the first promo for Episode 5! Rick and Morty's first half of Season 7 has been fairly light in terms of the big story stuff Rick and Morty had teed up with Season 6. While it's been made clear that Rick has continued his search for Rick Prime, the episodes themselves have been focused on one-off adventures. But it looks like that's going to change very soon.

Rick and Morty Season 7 just aired one of its wildest episodes yet with the reveal of the secret behind "Rick's famous spaghetti," and it seems like this was the turning point for some major new canon to proceed in the latest episodes. Adult Swim has dropped the first promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5, which teases that it's so filled with spoilers that they don't want to reveal anything just yet. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, November 12th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "Unmortricken"! pic.twitter.com/NgeS3iclUJ — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 6, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 is titled "Unmortricken" and will be premiering on Sunday, November 12th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Rick and Morty wilding out, Broh. They getting up to stuff." As the season was previously teased to take a major shift in the middle of the season by Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen, and everything that happened in the spaghetti episode, it seems like we might be getting more of the duo together at last.

You can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription), and Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

