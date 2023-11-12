Rick and Morty Season 7 Shares Cryptic Tease for Tonight's Episode

Rick and Morty Season 7 might have already released one of the wildest episodes of the season yet, and Adult Swim has dropped a cryptic tease for something even wilder coming from Episode 5! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been spending the first few episodes of its run exploding one-off episodic adventures reintroducing fans to Rick and the other characters, and it seems like the series is gearing up for something huge as it finally will pick back up with the main canonical story. That means a likely return to Rick's hunt for Rick Prime coming in the next episode.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 has been playing very coy about what fans can hope to see from the episode as even the first promo for it had Adult Swim teasing that it was so full of spoilers that they couldn't reveal more from the episode yet. Taking this another step further, Rick and Morty has dropped a very intense tease for Season 7 Episode 5, which further hypes up that this is likely going to be the biggest episode of the season yet.

Nothing to see here. New Rick and Morty tonight at 11 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/kZH5VZ07gC — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 12, 2023

When Does Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 Come Out?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 is titled "Unmortricken" and will be premiering tonight on Sunday, November 12th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Rick and Morty wilding out, Broh. They getting up to stuff." Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with a tease that Rick would be hunting for Rick Prime in full, and despite a few teases here and there about that process in the first few episodes, the series has yet to return to the story in full.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen teased that Rick and Morty Season 7 would take a turn and service more of the canon starting midseason, and it seems like that promise will be fulfilled as the overall Rick Prime story takes another huge step. Even if it's not Rick Prime, something big is going to be happening in the episode as Adult Swim doesn't even want to show off its opening scene yet.

