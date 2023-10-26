Rick and Morty Exec Teases Season 7's Midseason Shift

Rick and Morty has started out its run of episodes with Season 7 in a slate of episodic adventures bringing fans back into the groove of the series' comedy, but one of the minds behind Adult Swim teases that there will be a shift in the series around Season 7's midseason that will start to add more to the canon! Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with one of the biggest teases yet as following Rick Prime's introduction at the beginning of the season, Rick teased he would be fully hunting down Rick Prime from that point on.

That hasn't been seen with the first two episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 so far, and is already looking to be the case for the third episode, but it seems like the series will be serving more of the overall canon in later episodes. As teased by Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen during the Adult Swim panel at New York Comic Con 2023 earlier this month, Rick and Morty will have some "good canon" and teases that around midseason we'll see "stuff we've never seen before."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7?

"I think that these guys are so good at doing standalone Rick and Morty adventures and serving canon, so there is some good canon in this season," Ouweleen began. "I think for the canon minded it's great and you'll love it. And Season 7 sees whole new characters and new worlds actually that we haven't seen. So kind of about midseason we're going to see stuff we've never seen before..." Continuing further, Ouweleen teased that Rick and Morty Season 7 will be "servicing the characters" in future episodes too.

"Once you have a certain number of characters, you start to feel responsible for servicing them in each individual's episode or across the season," Ouweleen continued before teasing some of the big things we'll see in future episodes. "And this season is really balanced in terms of bringing some fan favorites back, servicing canon, still servicing the core dynamics, and watching Rick evolve and all of that. So I'm not going to give particulars, but there's enough peanuts in the Snickers bar for everybody in this season."

As Rick and Morty Season 7 continues on Adult Swim on Sunday evenings at 11:00PM EST, we'll see whether the canon expands more soon enough!