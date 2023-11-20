Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 7's New Anthology Episode

Rick and Morty Season 7 is recuperating after everything that happened in the game changing previous episode, and fans were delighted to see the series go in another direction with Episode 6! Rick and Morty Season 7 surprised fans everywhere by kicking off the second half of the season with the return to some of the overarching plots and even ending the fight against Rick Prime much sooner than ever expected. It's brought a new clean slate to Rick and Morty moving forward, and the new season made use of this right away with a return to form from season's past.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 was a small collection of stories as fans have seen more of the adventures Rick and Morty have gone on off-screen, and there were even a few moments from the rest of the family (which we haven't seen much of in this season overall). With this episode serving as a helpful reset, now Rick and Morty Season 7 has a full runway for even more surprises potentially coming in the final episodes.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!