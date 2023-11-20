Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 7's New Anthology Episode
Rick and Morty fans loved Season 7's refreshing new episode!
Rick and Morty Season 7 is recuperating after everything that happened in the game changing previous episode, and fans were delighted to see the series go in another direction with Episode 6! Rick and Morty Season 7 surprised fans everywhere by kicking off the second half of the season with the return to some of the overarching plots and even ending the fight against Rick Prime much sooner than ever expected. It's brought a new clean slate to Rick and Morty moving forward, and the new season made use of this right away with a return to form from season's past.
Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 was a small collection of stories as fans have seen more of the adventures Rick and Morty have gone on off-screen, and there were even a few moments from the rest of the family (which we haven't seen much of in this season overall). With this episode serving as a helpful reset, now Rick and Morty Season 7 has a full runway for even more surprises potentially coming in the final episodes.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Mind Blowing in a New Way!
prevnext
Just had my mind blown by #RickfendingYourMort, Season 7 Episode 6 of #RickAndMorty! 🚀😱 This clip show takes Morty's Mind Blowers to a whole new dimension. Prepare for a rollercoaster of forgotten adventures and mind-bending moments! 🌀🤯 #RickAndMortySeason7 #MindBlown"— Thereviewer (@Sg_the_reviewer) November 20, 2023
This Was a Dark Joke!
prevnext
#RickandMorty That was a bit…dark pic.twitter.com/Mf77OtCGyj— JPhillyboi (@NERVPhillyboi) November 20, 2023
Now That's a Visual
prevnext
#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/uMP52CIPTS— Badgerclops says #CeasefireNOW #FreePalestine (@BadgercIops) November 20, 2023
Mercy
prevnext
Best part of tonight #RickandMorty was Rick mercy killing the Space Jam versions of Rick and Morty. Glad those poor bastards got the sweet release of death. 🤣— Tom Gibbs (@TAGibby) November 20, 2023
The Visuals Only Get Wilder
prevnext
Seeing two rocks having sex on #rickAndMorty was not on my bingo card.— Morty (@EvilMortyD69) November 20, 2023
Churry for Next Major Villain!
prevnext
If Churry isn’t the next big bad we riot #rickandmorty— Ciroc Lee (@Afrokage1) November 20, 2023
Without Context
prevnext
#RickandMorty SPOILERS //
S7E6 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/xMRC9WBVf1— LASM X | COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@Animation_KJ) November 20, 2023
At Least Someone Saw Batgirl...
prevnext
FRICKIN BATGIRL BOOTLEGS #RickandMorty— The Scott Beast (@DigiRanger1994) November 20, 2023
Lots of Guns
prev
A gun that literally shoots bad people #RickAndMorty— Arthur the Fighting Banana #SaveYokaiWatch ⚡️🍌 (@arwatson714) November 20, 2023