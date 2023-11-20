Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 really broke through fan perceptions with its previous episode, and Episode 6 continued this trend with a new episode that was much different than expected! Rick and Morty wrapped up a seemingly huge story with Rick officially defeating Rick Prime in the previous episode, and it started off a mysterious new future for Season 7 as it was not clear how Rick was going to proceed after defeating his biggest enemy. As Morty tries to get Rick to rile himself back up, it's only the start of quite the unexpected outing for the series that follows in the tradition of previous seasons.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 is the first episode in the second half of the season following all of the shake ups to the canon moving forward, and that opened up some opportunities to explore more of the adventures that Rick and Morty have been having off-screen. It's an episode recovering from all of the serious stuff that went down last time, and here's everything important that went down in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6, "Rickfending Your Mort."

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6?

Morty finds Rick drunk in the garage and asks him if there are any adventures, and when Rick refuses, Morty reveals he's been saving fully punched cards for a free Morty adventure (which first appeared during The Vindicators' debut episode). When Rick refuses to accept them, Morty reveals he's been keeping notes of their adventures as receipts (with made up titles). So then Rick calls a friend for an audit of Morty's "receipts" as he refuses to believe Morty's telling the truth about these adventures. It's revealed Rick's friend is a being called the "Observer" that constantly watches and sees all things across all realities.

Following the opening credits, Rick starts asking the Observer about the adventures Morty's catalog. The first is "Truth or Dare," which sees Rick and Morty coming across two guards (one that tells truth and one that lied) and Rick makes them fight by proving one slept with the other's partner. One of the adventures is revealed to be Morty getting a Carl's Jr Western Bacon burger, one is "Maximum Overdrive with Clothes," one is a Blade parody that goes south when the guy they get their weapons from takes too long to describe the weapons.

Then one is the infamous clip of Rick turning himself into a leg, one is shown to be Morty transforming into a boat when punched due to Rick's implants, and then stranded out to sea with two bullies. Morty and the bullies ultimately bond while stranded on a beach, one dies, and Morty can't turn back into a boat for some reason before Rick saves Morty. Observer then just starts wanting to cue up more flashbacks to scenes we've never seen, but Rick and Morty then talk with one another and come to terms on a deal.

Rick then pays Observer to get out of there (after getting caught talking mess about him), and Rick and Morty then go on to eat microwave burritos. Observer returns to taunt Rick and Morty with clips of their past adventures (which haven't happened in the series), one of which is Rick taunting Morty to stick his tongue in an alien gorilla's nose. Observer refuses to leave and begins to taunt the rest of the Smith Family (who also end up hating Observer) with bad clips of their pasts.

One clip shows Jerry trying to get a diamond Rick threw away, only to then be accidentally injected with something that gave him acidic pee. It doesn't embarrass him though because he's used to it. Summer's clip then comes next as aliens start abducting Earth's most attractive people, and Summer's embarrassed to find she wasn't abducted. Space Beth's clip shows her farting during a revolutionary meeting. More clips show how Morty keeps going on more embarrassing adventures.

Morty starts beating up Observer to the point where it's hit by a truck in the middle of the street, and kills him. It's then revealed that the entire time Rick and Morty have been held on trial by more of the Observers while all of these clips had been shown. Following the commercial break, the Observers are going over whether or not to eliminate the two. It's here Rick then explains they've already done this kind of trial with giants, which goes back to an episode from the first season.

One clip shows Rick making Morty a Gorilla Gun, which he thought would make a bully a gorilla only for it to be a weapon that kills gorillas. Rick then builds Morty a "Bully Gun," which Morty then shoots himself with thinking it would make him a bully and defend himself. He then gives Morty a gun, which then is revealed to shoot out Jeffrey Dahmer, and is only one of strings of various hilarious guns. One clip shows Rick and Morty in a Pet Sematary, then trying to bring various things to life like a car, Ben Franklin, Morty's phone, and the bottom half of a kangaroo.

The Observers argue that all of these things make Rick and Morty evil, only for Morty to argue they're more irreverent than evil. This goes on to a clip when Rick makes a churro come to life, Morty becomes friends with him, and when Morty wants the churro to become a regular churro again Rick can't. Rick explains that the churro's basically immortal, and Morty abandons it on a planet. The two of them argue that they don't intentionally kill or do harm, but clips start to show otherwise.

Rick and Morty then argue to defend themselves, and he shows them a clip of him becoming a leg again (but it was a different time he did it). The two of them are declared guilty and nearly executed, but Rick hacks into their tech to save themselves. He then realizes the Observers are no different as Observers are seen watching people die all the time without interfering, and even bootlegging movies with what they've watched.

He argues that the Observers are basically as bad as Rick and Morty are, and the Observers start arguing and fighting one another in the courtroom...allowing them to escape. Rick then apologies to Morty appreciating how much he was trying to help and get Rick back into the groove as the two of them end the episode declaring they're back and heading out on another adventure.

Following the closing credits, the post-credits scene sees Morty scared when seeing a churro in his locker only for it to be a regular one. Then he finds "Soon" scrawled in brown sugar.

