Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 Opening Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now gearing up for the final few episodes of its run with Adult Swim this Fall, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Episode 7 with the opening scene from the upcoming episode! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been shaking things up both in front of and behind the scenes, but each of the episodes thus far has sadly been lacking many interactions from the rest of the Smith Family. But it seems like that's going to change as we're finally getting the Rick and Summer episode for the season.

Rick and Morty Season 7 might have made some massive shake ups to the canon, and has featured some of Rick and Morty's wackiest adventures so far, but as a result has been sorely lacking new material from Summer and Beth. This is going to change with Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 as Summer is front and center of the cold open for the episode as it teases that Summer and Morty will be fighting over an attribute slider. You can check out the opening scene for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 below.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 is titled "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer," and it will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 26th at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one." With the season so far lacking any major involvement from Summer thus far, this could be the episode that really turns it all around.

As Rick and Morty rounds out the final episodes of the season, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

