Rick and Morty Confirms That Evil Morty is Smarter Than Rick

Rick and Morty has confirmed that the Evil Morty is smarter than any Rick - and here's how we know.

The game-changing episode "Unmortricken" saw the full origin of EVil Morty revealed, as the maniacal villain made the unexpected turn of actually aiding Rick C-137 and his Morty in their quest to locate and eliminate Rick Prime. The story of that final showdown revealed quite a bit of new Rick and Morty lore – but on a more lowkey level, it also established some deeper truths about the titular characters.

It's not overly dramatic to say: Rick and Morty has settled the question of who is truly smarter, Rick or Morty, as Evil Morty's mind is indisputably more brilliant and cunning than Rick's.

The events of "Unmortricken" actually eliminate any debate on this subject: Rick C-137 has spent the entirety of the series (and time before it) searching for Rick Prime without success. However, when Evil Morty lends his attention to Rick C-137's efforts the task is completed with remarkable speed and efficiency based on a theory Evil Morty effortlessly provides. That alone says that Evil Morty's genius is at a level where he can envision things that Rick C-137 couldn't figure out on his own – measures that Rick Prime couldn't counteract. In the end, Evil Morty outwitted everyone by escaping the encounter with intel on Rick Prime's dreaded Omega Device, capable of eliminating a person – and all their variants – from the multiverse.

There's also the glaring fact that Evil Morty's entire origin begins with him constantly outwitting his own Rick, and turning him into his unwitting puppet and keeping him that way. Evil Morty's ability to do that – compared with the fact that he had ideas that outwitted both Rick C-137 and Rick Prime, is definitive proof that Evil Morty is working on another level, mentally.

Why Is Evil Morty Smarter Than Rick?

There seems to be one clear reason that Evil Morty is smarter than the Ricks – to sum it up in a word: Imagination.

"Evil" Morty has previously pointed out that he is simply a version of Morty that dared to look beyond his attachment to Rick, and the cycle of narcissistic tragedy that Rick seems perpetually trapped in. So while Rick's genius is hampered by his emotional instability and self-sabotage, Evil Morty has no restrictions on his intellectual capability.

There have also been clues in the series that Evil Morty could've been a Morty who had Rick in his life from birth, and therefore learned more from his grandfather over time than most Mortys do – to the point of outgrowing him. The fact that Evil Morty has his own cybernetic implants certainly backs that idea up.

The biggest proof of Evil Morty's superior intellect may be the inevitable moment he enacts his plan with the Omega Device.