Rick And Morty Cosplay Recreates Evil Morty's Origin

Rick And Morty's seventh season gave fans "Unmortricken", an episode that not only brought back Rick Prime, but Evil Morty as well. In a strange twist of fate, the "evil" iteration of Morty Smith lent a hand in the fight against the series' big bad, giving the titular characters a leg up against the antagonist. In the recent installment of the Adult Swim juggernaut, we were given a better glimpse into Evil Morty's new life as well as his origin story, with a pair of cosplayers recreating the earlier life of the variants.

"Evil Morty" doesn't truly live up to his name. For example, he wasn't seeking to eliminate Rick And Morty as of late, but was attempting to escape a multiverse that the Council of Ricks had controlled. In the new multiverse that Evil Morty resides, countless universe-hopping travelers are jumping into this reality and normally are killed for doing so. Thanks to his advanced intelligence and the technology at his fingertips, Evil Morty hasn't just survived, but he has thrived, finding a paradise for himself in this new world. Of course, this doesn't last long as he finds himself encountering the Rick and Morty we've come to know once again.

Rick And Morty: Evil Morty's Origin Story

Evil Morty had his own "Evil Rick" though he was far from the likes of Rick Prime. Getting his Rick drunk, Evil Morty was effectively able to make Sanchez his slave, proving as such in the first season where the pair were first introduced. The end of the animated series' fifth season saw the Council of Ricks destroyed following Evil Morty's presidency win, and set the stage for the brave new world.

While Rick Prime has been killed and the seventh season has had some major events take place, Rick And Morty still has a handful of episodes left before its season finale. Now that the series is missing its main antagonist thanks to dying at the hands of Rick, many fans are left wondering who the next big villain will be if any. In the lead-up to season seven, an "Evil Summer" was hinted who might just take the place of Rick Prime.

