Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 Promo Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now at the tail end of its run with Adult Swim this Fall as it enters its final two episodes, and fans have gotten the first look at the penultimate episode with the promo for Episode 9! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been a wild season for many reasons, and while there have been mostly episodes that were self-contained in their own ways, there have also been some massive payoffs for stories that have been in the works for quite a long time. This has had fans wondering about what could be coming in the final episodes.

Rick and Morty has made a habit of subverting expectations with the final episodes of each of its seasons. It could either end up being a one-off adventure that ends the season on a fun note, or episodes that change the series forever. With Rick and Morty Season 7 already doing plenty of this with the episodes seen thus far, that's bringing up so many questions for what's next. Check out the promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 below (as spotted by @swimpedia on X):

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, December 10th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "Mort: Ragnarick"! pic.twitter.com/TPALlOeXgt — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 4, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 is titled "Mort: Ragnarick" and will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 10th at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear." Thankfully there is no planned hiatus or break before the final two episodes release either so now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened in the season so far before it all comes to an end in just a couple of weeks.

If you wanted to do so, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

