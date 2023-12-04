Rick and Morty Fans are Still Doing the Math With Season 7's Wildest Yet
Here's what Rick and Morty fans are saying about Season 7's Water-T action movie episode!
Rick and Morty Season 7 has been spending most of its episodes fleshing out more of the world around Rick, and there's no better example of this than the latest episode as it focuses on a returning Water-T! Rick and Morty brought Water-T back long after his initial debut in the series' wackiest episode, "Get Schwifty," and gave the character a much more rounded iteration with a whole new adventure! It was another standalone adventure like many of the others seen this season, but it had a much different vibe than seen in the other episodes of the season.
Not only was it all focused on the returning Water-T, but it turned out to be a full action movie parody with some surprising character dynamics at the center of it all. It was a completely different kind of episode seen in not only the rest of the season, but one of the standouts of the series as well. But fans are still making up their minds over whether or not it all clicked in place as the episode aired.
Rick and Morty Season 7 fans are saying about Episode 8
Get Schwifty Sequel!
What a great squeal to that "Get Schwifty" Season 2 episode!
10/10! 🤩👍#RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/f7CHZhPIJ0— .... R.I.P. Avery 2013 -2023 🥀 (@PonyBlazing_MLP) December 4, 2023
Ice Cube Next Please!
Okay now I need the real Ice Cube on the next #RickandMorty lol— Deeply Rooted (@AKingXIII) December 4, 2023
Need the Trilogy Completed
I’d tune in for this #RickandMorty 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RJeRkAtSmd— Jdrago (@Jshenron) December 4, 2023
No Rick???
I just realized that Rick wasn't in the episode. I think this first time he didn't appear in one. #rickandmorty— Morty (@EvilMortyD69) December 4, 2023
So Much to Love
I loved this episode of #RickandMorty 😂 pic.twitter.com/SoPL3zxw52— Jdrago (@Jshenron) December 4, 2023
The Best Season Yet?
That episode of #RickAndMorty was really fun and enjoyable. It was basically Rick and Morty's version of Star Wars and I loved every second of it. It was great to have Ice-T in this episode as well. This season might be the best one in some time in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/XRQIXEdH9i— Jeremy Wilkinson (@spiderdude97) December 4, 2023
Definitely One of the Weirdest
In the ranking of the weirdest #RickAndMorty episodes ever, tonight's must be in the top five... maybe even top 3.— Miguel Lopez (@mklopez) December 4, 2023
Fever Dream
This week’s #RickandMorty was a complete fucking fever dream and I loved every minute of it!— Thomas Michael Clark (@tomtom4468) December 4, 2023
Without Context
#RickandMorty SPOILERS //
S7E8 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/PPDA3JVrvC— LASM X | COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@Animation_KJ) December 4, 2023