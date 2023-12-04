Rick and Morty Fans are Still Doing the Math With Season 7's Wildest Yet

Rick and Morty Season 7 has been spending most of its episodes fleshing out more of the world around Rick, and there's no better example of this than the latest episode as it focuses on a returning Water-T! Rick and Morty brought Water-T back long after his initial debut in the series' wackiest episode, "Get Schwifty," and gave the character a much more rounded iteration with a whole new adventure! It was another standalone adventure like many of the others seen this season, but it had a much different vibe than seen in the other episodes of the season.

Not only was it all focused on the returning Water-T, but it turned out to be a full action movie parody with some surprising character dynamics at the center of it all. It was a completely different kind of episode seen in not only the rest of the season, but one of the standouts of the series as well. But fans are still making up their minds over whether or not it all clicked in place as the episode aired.

