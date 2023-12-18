Rick and Morty Fans Faced Their Fears With Season 7 Finale

Rick and Morty Season 7 has officially come to an end, and fans were blindsided by everything that went on in the Fear Hole in the final episode! Rick and Morty Season 7 has already explored some massive changes to the canon with the defeat of Rick Prime and Evil Morty's return earlier in the season, so fans had been wondering what kind of punches could be left for the final episode of the season. Although it had seemed like this would be another one-off adventure, it soon turns into a new exploration of both Rick and Morty's characters after seven seasons.

While it wasn't the huge battle fans might have seen go down in previous finales, it was a deep exploration of Morty's character as he not only faced his fears of a live without Rick but also saw what would happen if Diane actually somehow came back into Rick's life. It was one major swerve after another as Morty continued to face his fears, and ends the season on an intriguing note as both Rick and Morty have reached a new kind of fulfillment as characters heading into the next season.

