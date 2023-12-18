Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 has had a memorable run through the Fall thus far, and now it's time for it all to come to an end with the final episode of the season! Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes have been tough to predict as they varied wildly from being a one-off wacky adventure to moving forward the overall canon in some massive ways. But each of the episodes have served to highlight new aspects of each of the characters, and Rick and Morty themselves have gone through a number of changes leading into the final episode.

Rick and Morty have been through some major ordeals leading into Season 7's finale, but the final episode puts them to their most intense challenge as they need to examine themselves more so than ever before. By challenging the duo to jump down into a "Fear Hole" and face each of their worst fears, Rick and Morty Season 7's finale leads to some wild places. Here's everything that went down in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10, "Fear No Mort."

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10?

Rick and Morty walk through a "Carnival of Nightmares" but are unimpressed by everything they've seen as they've been desensitized through all of their adventures. They're soon approached by a mysterious man in a black suit who pitches them a place that's even scarier, and they agree to go with him. He soon takes them to a Denny's, and one of the employees tells them about the Fear Hole in the men's bathroom. It's soon explained that this hole shows people their greatest fears when they jump in, and they come out fearless.

The Fear Hole feeds on their fear in the meantime, and Rick and Morty decide to jump in (with Morty notably going in first, catching Rick by surprise) as Morty believes it will take away their greatest fear. After Rick helps Morty fight off some nightmarish creatures inside, the two of them jump out of the hole. Returning back home feeling victories over conquering the hole, a younger Rick holding Diane suddenly crashes through the ceiling. This Rick tells them to take care of the Diane that was almost killed, and dies. While the Smith family reacts in shock, Rick and Morty figure out that this is likely still within the Fear Hole.

Trying to figure out whether this is due to some kind of potential double swerve and they're back in reality, Rick posits that this is happening because Morty's greatest fear is Rick somehow getting Diane back and being happy again because it would mean Rick wouldn't need Morty around. So to test out the theory, Rick completely dives into it. Meanwhile, Diane and Beth try to make sense of the situation while Rick callously tells them that none of them are real either way as they're within the Fear Hole.

After Diane and Rick argue, Morty believes that Rick's greatest fear is somehow getting another chance with Diane and screwing it up. The next day, Rick tries to make it up to Diane by building her a robot that sings and serves her breakfast (which has arms that come from a robot that he had built when Rick and Diane first met), and this ends up winning Diane over for the moment. Rick, Diane, Summer and Beth head to the zoo, and it's an emotional reunion as Morty wonders whether Rick has a deadline for testing out getting closer to Diane. But Rick seems at a loss.

Rick and Diane spend time with one another and get closer (while Morty keeps an eye on things). They even go out drinking, and it further showcases why the two connected in the first place. Rick confesses that she's died across all realities and it's why he's been so scared to lose her again, but she wants him to just give into the moment (since nothing's real anyway) and they romantically connect. Soon after, Morty finds Rick and he looks kind of sick as it seems like the Fear Hole is feeding on him.

Rick refuses to listen to Morty's worries and guesses that Morty isn't the real one, and Morty theorizes he's actually afraid of watching Rick die. In trying to escape the Fear Hole, Morty heads back to the Denny's to speak with the main in the black suit. Morty tries to figure out what Rick's really afraid of, but the man in the black suit only answers in riddles and further throws out questions of love and whether or not the true fear is whether it fades or whether those in love eventually loses their individualism. Either way, it's still a fear of a happiness that always ends as it always leads to death.

As the man in the black suit threatens Rick's death, and so Morty's response to dealing with everything is just letting himself be scared. This starts with Morty coming across a spider Jerry's afraid of, picking it up and letting it crawl into his mouth. Trying to rile up enough fear to feed the hole before it swallows Rick completely (as it reacts to Morty's increased fear), Morty decides to then live out more of his greatest fears like not being accepted in school. So Morty then heads there and starts revealing his most embarrassing secrets.

The hole starts to shake as Morty embarrasses himself, and he volunteers to star in a school play to help push it over the edge. Meanwhile, Diane starts to glitch out when hanging out with an increasingly sicker looking Rick. Angered, Rick heads to confront him but finds a sick looking Morty (who's since gone out on stage completely naked to get laughed at) and Rick finally realizes the both of them are dying. Knowing he has to help Morty and leave Diane behind, Rick's afraid of losing her. But Diane tries to get Rick to stay in the Fear Hole, not wanting Rick to kill her again.

But Rick bids Diane goodbye and jumps on stage (completely naked) and starts performing a song to help Morty get over the anxiety. With Morty feeling accepted and Rick feeling happy, the Fear Hole's illusion starts to fade away and they escape. Only to find they're still in the Fear Hole and need to escape again. Arguing over what their real fears are, the Fear Hole loop continues several more times. Trying to play off their fear of uncertainty of whether or not they're still in the hole, they decide to press on anyway.

Time continues on as a montage passes through the years. Rick and Morty steadily grow happy with their lives, and go on more wacky adventures. Morty goes to college and graduates, the Smith family moves out of their house, Summer gets married, Rick fights off the ravages of age, Morty then moves into a house and suddenly he sess in the mirror that he's turned into his dad. He's still in the Fear Hole. When they come out this time, Rick tries to cheer Morty up by saying they'll keep trying and that Morty is irreplaceable. But it sparks something in Morty.

Morty realizes he's afraid of Rick never admitting or saying something like that to him in real life. He knows that Rick is the kind of person who would just stand back and watch while something like all of this happened to Morty, and it's here Morty realizes that Rick never came into the hole with him. It's hear the Fear Hole thanks Morty for allowing it to feed on Morty's fear of relying on Rick, and soon Morty wakes up in the original hole that he jumped into.

Rick asks him how it was, and explains he never jumped in because you can't face the fears of two people at the same time. It just wouldn't work that way. Morty comes out of the hole and says it's all fine, and when he asks Rick if he's irreplaceable and Rick can't answer, Morty hugs him because he knows he's back. He tells Rick not to go in because there's a lot of messed up mental stuff in there, but it makes Rick all the more curious (especially when he hears about Diane being in there). Rick nearly jumps in before deciding not to, and puts a photo of Morty on the hall of fame of those who went in the hole.

After the credits, Mr. Poopybutthole returns to wrap up Season 7. Revealing he stole a portal gun from Rick, he heads to a universe where a Mr. Poopybutthole is still happily married and with his family. Replacing him, the episode ends with this universe's version of Amy shooting a distrusting look at him.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's final Season 7 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!