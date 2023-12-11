Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale First Look Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 has now reached the final episode of its run for the year, and Adult Swim has dropped the first look at what to expect from the finale with the promo for Episode 10! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been a wildly different experience than seen in past seasons as not only were there changes behind the scenes, but there were also some changes to the stories we've seen in the episodes too. Rick and Morty have both been reaching a new kind of square one with the episodes, and that's gotten fans wondering what's coming in the finale.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now heading into its final episode, and fans are guessing what could even happen in the finale. With previous episodes already delivering on a finale like follow up to some of the long running stories with Rick Prime and Evil Morty, there was a question over whether or not the finale could somehow follow that up. Now we've gotten the first look at whether or not it can with the promo for Season 7 Episode 10, "Fear No Mort." Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, December 17th at 11:00 PM to catch the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "Fear No Mort"! pic.twitter.com/XXbwuZ8Y1u — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 11, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 is titled "Fear no Mort" and will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 17th at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh." With the latest season thankfully running without any breaks, fans have been able to catch each episode weekly for the last few months. But with the season now at its final episode, it's the best time to catch up with everything that's happened.

If you wanted to get ready for the final episode, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

