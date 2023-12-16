Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale Opening Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 is officially coming to an end this weekend, and Adult Swim has released the opening scene from the final episode of the season! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been a very different season as seen in years past as there have been massive changes both behind the scenes and in front as Rick and Morty have gone on some surprising new adventures seen through the episodes thus far. With the series already making some massive changes to the canon, there have been questions as to whether or not the series would follow it up with something bigger in the finale itself.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be coming to an end with its tenth episode coming to Adult Swim this Sunday evening, and the newest look at the finale is teasing that the titular duo will be confronting their fears with the tease from a mysterious man. But as fans have seen through the episodes in the season so far, this is all likely setting up for a much wilder experience than fans ever could have expected to see. Check out the cold open for Rick and Morty Season 7's finale below.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 is titled "Fear no Mort" and will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 17th at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh." The final episode of the season is coming after some massive developments for Rick, but not much for many of the other characters. But it remains to be seen how it's all brought to an end.

If you wanted to get ready for the final episode, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

