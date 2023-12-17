Rick and Morty Showrunner Reveals Plan for Ten Season Saga (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty is ready to premiere the final episode of Season 7 airing with Adult Swim this year, and the showrunner behind it all has revealed that Rick and Morty currently has a plan for a full "ten season saga"! One of the big changes Rick and Morty fans have noticed in the latest seasons specifically is that there has been more of an effort placed behind connecting each of the seasons' overall stories together. With Season 7 of the series, fans saw some of the biggest moves forward yet to for overall canon as well leading into the future.

With Rick and Morty Season 7's finale premiering on Sunday, December 17th with Adult Swim, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Rick and Morty executive producer and current showrunner Scott Marder about the fin and what could be coming down the pipeline. Not needing to go into any spoilers about what's coming in Season 7's finale, and knowing that Rick and Morty's being written so far in advance, Marder couldn't tease much but revealed there is a full plan for a ten season saga in place.

Rick and Morty's Ten Season Plan Revealed

"I can't tease a lot. I can tell you we're in the middle of writing season nine," Marder stated when asked about where Rick and Morty can go after the events of Season 7's finale. "I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store."

Rick and Morty fans have been appreciating seeing more of the overall story expanded in the latest seasons of the series, and after Rick Prime and Evil Morty's big conflict this season, it certainly seems like there's a bigger set up for what's to come in the future. Now with the showrunner confirming that there is a plan looking ahead, fans can wait to see what kinds of payoffs are coming our way in future seasons.

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty as it reaches Season 10? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!