Rick and Morty Season 7 Shares Rick's Tragic Reunion With Diane

Rick and Morty Season 7 has officially come to an end with the premiere of its final episode, and with it has managed to break hearts all over again with Rick's tragic reunion with Diane. Rick and Morty Season 7 already shook Rick to his core with his final confrontation against Rick Prime earlier in the season, and fans have seen how he's been recovering from this fight ever since. But through that fight fans saw just how damaged Rick has become as Rick Prime's use of the Omega Device meant that Diane Sanchez had been wiped out across all realities with no hope of saving.

Although fans have seen Rick come face to face with versions of Diane in the past seasons of the series through his computer and Rick Prime's weapons against him, Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 brought the two of them face to face in a more concrete way than ever. As Rick and Morty faced their fears in the Fear Hole, Rick came across a version of Diane and got to spend some time with her for the first real time in the series since fans saw her killed by Rick Prime.

Rick and Morty: How Rick and Diane Reunite

Rick and Morty Season 7's finale, "Fear No Mort" is one twisted emotion after another as Morty dives into the Fear Hole and starts to confront his worst fears. Most of these fears surround Rick, and therefore Rick confronts his fear of somehow reuniting with Diane and ruining it. This brings him face to face with a Diane that was saved by Rick at the last moment, and Rick spends some time with her as fans get to see the dynamic of why the two ended up together in the first place.

This Diane was part of the Fear Hole, and ultimately tragic as she wasn't real and only served to feed on Rick. Which makes this all even more heartbreaking, however, as it's soon revealed that this wasn't a reunion of any sorts at all. Rick and Diane were both fabrications of part of Morty's jump into the Fear Hole. They were versions of the two where Morty was confronting his fear of relying too much on Rick, but at least fans got to actually see Rick and Diane happy in the process. Even for a little while.

