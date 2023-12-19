Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale Post-Credits Scene Drops Ominous Future Tease

Rick And Morty's seventh season has come to an end, and while the finale didn't feature an event as big as Rick Prime's death, it did hint at an ominous future for one character. The tenth episode of the latest season saw Morty Smith having to deal with some of his worst fears come to life, while also giving Adult Swim viewers a closer look into Morty's grandmother, Diane. With the series having a bright future ahead of it on Cartoon Network, it is still planting the seeds for some serious chaos.

Warning. If you haven't watched the season finale for Rick And Morty's seventh season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Mr. Poopy Butthole first made an appearance in Rick And Morty's second season thanks to the episode, "Total Rickall". His introduction ended in disaster when he was shot by Beth in a case of mistaken identity. Throughout the series, Mr. PBH has made some surprising appearances in a handful of episodes but played a rather significant role in season seven. Splitting from his partner Amy, the post-credit scene hints at the lengths that the hilariously named character would go to get his family back.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Mr. Poopy Butthole Enters Another Dimension

In a disturbing post-credits scene, Poopy Butthole uses one of Rick's portal guns to leap into an alternate universe where he is still married to Amy, raising their son. Knocking out his double from that reality, PBH throws his variant back into the main reality without anyone knowing. In the final seconds, we see a glimpse of Amy perhaps knowing that something is up as she gives her "husband" a side-eye before the episode ends.

In ComicBook.com's exclusive discussion with Rick And Morty showrunner Scott Marder, the showrunner hinted at the plans for the Smith Family's future, "I can't tease a lot. I can tell you we're in the middle of writing season nine. I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store."

Where do you think Rick And Morty will go in the future for the Smith family? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.