Rick and Morty Season 9 Is Already In the Works

Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently on track for its release with Adult Swim soon, but it seems that the team behind the animated series is already in the works on Rick and Morty Season 9! The ramped up schedule for the Adult Swim animated series has been well known since Rick and Morty was first renewed for 70 episodes leading into the release of Seasons 4 and 5, and there was an immediate promise that there would no longer be a lengthy wait in between new seasons like there was for the first few batches of episodes in the early years.

According to an update given by the Rick and Morty staff (led by executive producer Steve Levy) during the Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary panel as part of the Adult Swim Festival On the Green over the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend (as reported by @swimpedia on Twitter), it seems that not only is Rick and Morty Season 7 "in the can," but Rick and Morty Season 8 is now fully written, and writing work on Rick and Morty Season 9 has now begun as a result of the new more efficient schedule the Adult Swim series has adopted in the last few years especially.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 9 Now In Production

As Steve Levy explained during the Rick and Morty panel, part of Rick and Morty Season 9 has been written as of the time of the event. While those behind the scenes have previously noted that work on Rick and Morty Season 8 had been started before Rick and Morty Season 6's release, this falls in line with the current schedule that the series has been ramping up since it was renewed for its massive 70 episode order. This is likely also good news to fans worried that all of the changes behind the scenes would have impacted that order in any real way.

Following Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland's firing, Adult Swim revealed their further commitment to continue with development on Rick and Morty Season 7, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7." A release date for Rick and Morty Season 7 has yet to be announced, but you can check out the first six seasons on Max and Hulu.

Are you excited to see Rick and Morty Season 9 already in production? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!