Rick and Morty Producer Shares Update on Season 9 Progress

Rick and Morty has recently wrapped up Season 7 of the series, but the executive producer behind it all has shared a new update on how Season 9 work is coming along! Rick and Morty has made some big changes behind the scenes over the last few years in particular, and one of those changes involved increasing the rate in which the new episodes are produced. The team behind Rick and Morty has made it clear that they intend to release new episodes of the series at least once a year at their current trajectory, and it means the team is working on seasons far in advance.

There had been previous reveals that Rick and Morty's writing team had already been working on Season 8 before Season 7 even premiered, and Season 9 has been in the works before Season 7 came to an end. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Rick and Morty's Season 7 finale, executive producer and current showrunner Scott Marder couldn't tease much about where the duo could go following the end of the season but revealed that Season 9 is currently being written with ideas for Season 10 in place, "I can't tease a lot. I can tell you we're in the middle of writing season nine. I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned."

Rick and Morty Season 9 Update

Elaborating further, Marder teased how the future seasons will be building towards something in Season 10 as part of an overall plan, "There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store." While it's currently unclear as to when Rick and Morty will be returning for new episodes in the future, what is clear is that they are firmly in the works.

Rick and Morty Season 7 has wrapped up its run of episodes this year, and fans will be able to stream the episodes with Max beginning on January 22nd next year. Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently on track for a release some time in 2024, but has yet to confirm a release date. Rick and Morty Season 8 is currently in the works, but Adult Swim has yet to announce any future details as of the time of this writing.

