Rick and Morty Season 7 Secretly Told Fans About Rick's Death Before It Happened

Rick and Morty's latest Season 7 episode killed Rick and brought him back to life multiple times over the course of its run, and it turns out that an earlier episode of the season actually told fans about Rick's death and snuck it in right under our noses! The newest episode of Rick and Morty Season 7 saw Rick and Morty discover that there was indeed an afterlife. Wanting to get to one of the versions of the afterlife that would allow him to mine it for infinite energy, Rick reveals that he's going to Valhalla to steal from it.

With the help of a Bigfoot that he had kept within a Poke Ball, Rick was killed in battle and made his way to the Viking afterlife. But hilariously enough, Rick being killed by Bigfoot was actually teased much earlier in the season but had been written off by him (and likely many fans) as something he shouldn't worry about. As spotted by @young_hammond on X (formerly known as Twitter), it turns out that Rick should have been paying more attention as his Bigfoot death was shoved right in his face.

So no one’s going to mention Flee Flak (from ‘Air Force Wong’) was right about Big Foot killing Rick? He CAN tell the future!! #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/H5IR08MBsf — Ron Hammond (@young_hammond) December 11, 2023

Rick and Morty: How Does Rick Die?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9, "Mort: Ragnarick" sees Rick devise a way to get himself killed by Bigfoot in order to make it to Valhalla and set up an infinite energy relay. While he ends up dying many more times over the episode's duration, this first death by Bigfoot's hands was secretly teased by a prediction from one of the aliens that the President had gathered for his special task force seen in the third episode of the season, "Air Force Wong." It's a joke that paid off six episodes later, and goes to show how the team behind the series has been layering each of the stories seen this season.

If you wanted to get ready for the final episode of the season before it airs next week, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Did you catch this sneaky Easter Egg in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!