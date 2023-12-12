Rick and Morty Season 7 Team Breaks Down Valhalla Episode in Special Video

Rick and Morty Season 7 is gearing up for the final episode of its run for the Fall, and the team behind the penultimate episode broke down everything that went into making the Valhalla episode happen! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been focusing on exploring more of Rick's relationships through the episodes so far as he's been recovering from everything that happened in the fight with Rick Prime, and the newest episode of the series saw Rick and Morty tackle its idea of the afterlife. But unlike a way of exploring the afterlife in a way you'd expect, Rick wanted to steal its infinite energy.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 saw the titular duo taking on Vikings in Valhalla as Rick wanted to mine the afterlife for its energy, and it quickly gets out of hand as Rick and Morty team up with the Bigfoot that initially kills them to fight against the Pope. Explaining everything that went into it are Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon, co-executive producer Heather Anne Campbell, and writers Jeremy Gilfor and Scott Marder in a special behind the scenes video with Adult Swim. Check it out below:

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 is titled "Mort: Ragnarick," and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such,"Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear." If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). With the newest season of the series coming to an end in the next week with its tenth episode, it's time to catch up and see what's gone down.

Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

