Rick and Morty Season 7 Now Streaming on Max

Rick And Morty season seven changed the game when it came to the universe of the Smith Clan. While the latest season on Adult Swim had its fair share of surreal, hilarious adventures, it brought to a close the war against Rick Prime and changed the game for the future. Now, if you didn't have the chance to check out Rick And Morty's seventh season, it is currently available to stream on MAX.

While the eighth season has been confirmed and is in the works, Adult Swim fans will have to wait until 2025 to see it. The reasoning behind the delay when it comes to the next batch of new episodes is thanks to the recent Hollywood strikes involving the Writers' Guild of America and Screen Actors' Guild. Based on what was seen in season seven, the wait will be worth it.

Rick And Morty Hits Max

Rick and Morty S7 is now streaming on @StreamOnMax #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/DBAbR1xIbQ — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 22, 2024

Late last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with showrunner Scott Marder, who hinted at the idea that Rick And Morty will run for at least ten seasons, and maybe more, "I can't tease a lot. I can tell you we're in the middle of writing season nine. I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store."

When it comes to the seventh season, here's how Adult Swim describes the batch of episodes that put an end to Rick Prime and threw some major curveballs at Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

