Rick and Morty Star Pitches the Perfect Evil Summer Story

Rick and Morty has been showcasing different and more intense versions of the Smith Family through the seasons we've seen so far, and the voice star behind Summer has some cool ideas for an Evil Summer introduction down the line! As fans had seen with Rick and Morty Season 7, Evil Morty has now become the biggest threat to Rick and Morty moving forward. But at the same time, a major villain was wiped off the board with Rick Prime's defeat. That means there is still plenty of room for another antagonist to come into play as a more regularly used foe.

With all of the variants of the Smith Family we've seen over the years, we really haven't seen many kinds of Summers. It's something Summer voice star Spencer Grammer has thought about as well as she noted to ComicBook.com about potential paths to explore for an evil Summer following the Rick Prime episode in Season 7, "After the Rick Prime episode, I was like, 'Well, is there a Summer Prime?' What about all the Prime characters that there are? Who's the original?"

Rick and Morty: Evil Summer in the Future?

"What original state are we in?" Grammer continued to question the current relationship changes between Rick and Summer. "Is this the Summer that [Rick] likes the most because she's the best personality, the most closely [to his own]? Is that what she is, or who am I?" Then these questions got even deeper as Grammer wondered more about the Summer she brings to life in the series, "What Summer am I, where do I exist in the universe? Is there potentially a Citadel of Summers? Is there an Evil Summer?"

Exploring the fact that she's played a villainous version of Summer in Season 6 and wonders if the Summers will ever collide now that Summer's become more of an action hero, "We've seen an evil Summer in the Night Family episode, but is there one who's actually there? Does she get to meet her? Does she fight her in an action sequence with all the Summers? I don't know."

What kind of Evil Summer would you want to see in Rick and Morty's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!