Rick and Morty Season 8 Will Premiere in 2025

Rick and Morty has been on a hot streak of releasing its new seasons on a yearly basis, but this will be the first time (in a while) a new season will be hitting after two years of waiting as Rick and Morty Season 8 will premiere on Adult Swim in 2025! Rick and Morty Season 7 wrapped up its run last year without a confirmation of a potential 2024 release for Season 8, and unfortunately it has been revealed as to why as Season 8 of the series is now scheduled for a release some time in 2025 according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Rick and Morty Season 8 will be premiering in 2025, but it has not given a more concrete release window as of the time of this writing. THR reports that it's due to the recent WGA strike delayed the production on the season's final five episodes, and thus the series won't be returning until 2025. This breaks the streak that has been set in motion since Rick and Morty Season 5 that saw a new season releasing each year, but thankfully it's not going to be a Rick and Morty-less year on Adult Swim in 2024 either way.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What's Next for Rick and Morty in 2024?

Rick and Morty Season 7's new episodes are currently available to stream with Max and Hulu if you wanted to revisit the latest season before the new episodes premiere next year, but the franchise's new anime spin-off will be releasing later this year. Rick and Morty: The Anime will be releasing on Adult Swim some time later this year, and will feature Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) writing and directing the new spin-off series for Telecom Animation Film.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment, and will be releasing with Adult Swim and Max with a planned Japanese language release with English subtitles. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

HT – THR