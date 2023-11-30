Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Teases How Seasons 8 and 9 Will Show More Changes

Rick and Morty has made some major changes behind the scenes ahead of Season 7's premiere, and series co-creator Dan Harmon teased that there would be even more noticeable changes for the series heading into Seasons 8 and 9. Before Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered, it was announced that Adult Swim would be cutting ties with co-creator and voice behind the titular characters, Justin Roiland. The series has been developing with the rest of the creative team in the time since, and Rick and Morty Season 7 has felt distinctly different than what has come before as a result.

But as Rick and Morty continues through its next few seasons, even more changes to the series will take place as Dan Harmon teases that the creative team will be finding a new groove through their renewed efforts. Speaking to The Verge about Seasons 8 and 9 as they are now in production, Harmon revealed that it's all going through a "gradual process of just trying to get our wind in [their] sails again" when asked about whether Season 8 and 9 will continue to feel as different as Season 7 did.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 8 Changes Teased

"Season 7 just represents one more brick in that road, and it's season 8, which is already written, when that comes out, I think it'll be even more so," Harmon stated when asked whether or not Rick and Morty Season 8 will continue to share more of the changes that has been seen in the writing style with Season 7. "It'll feel like a return to form and kind of like a 'we're back, baby' kind of feeling, and hopefully, season 9 will be that but, you know, even more so. But it'll be because it's been a gradual process of just trying to get our wind in our sails again."

Speaking on Rick and Morty Season 7's success in that regard, showrunner Marder stated, "I feel like a lot of success that we've had with all that has been due to holding onto a staff that just gets stronger every season. They're just so well versed in the continuity that we're all striving for, and they're all such rabid fans themselves that that elective joy just keeps sort of feeding into the new seasons and the new episodes."

What are you hoping to see from Rick and Morty's next few seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via The Verge