Rick and Morty Season 7 Promo Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be kicking off a new era for the Adult Swim original animated series, and now fans have gotten the first real look at what to expect from the new episodes with the first promo for Rick and Morty Season 7! Rick and Morty Season 7 has gone through some significant changes behind the scenes following Adult Swim cutting ties with co-creator and former voice star Justin Roiland following Season 6, and thus fans have been especially curious to see how the animated series heads into its next era leading to Season 10 (and potentially beyond).

Now that first look at what's next has been released with the first promo for Rick and Morty Season 7! Adult Swim has been playing coy about showing full looks at the coming episodes as previous teasers have been showcasing production information such as its release date and episode titles. You can check out the first promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 below:

It’s not going to be a low stakes sitcom. Rick and Morty S7 is coming 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/szwXXZ5PSD — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 6, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now slated to premiere on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT on Adult Swim. They tease the upcoming season as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently scheduled to air weekly without any planned breaks or hiatuses this Fall, and the episode titles and synopses for the upcoming season break down as such:

"How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – Broh, Come Out With Us, You're Being So Boring Dude

"The Jerrick Trap" – Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here.

"Air Force Wong" – Virginia is For Lovers Broh

"That's Amorte" – Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti

"Unmortricken" – Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff.

"Rickfending Your Mort" – Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg.

"Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.

"Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!

"Mort: Ragnarick" – Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear.

"Fear no Mort" -Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh.

