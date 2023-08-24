Rick and Morty Season 7 Teases "Evil Summer" Debut

Rick and Morty Season 7 is teasing the rise of another potentially major villain in the series: EVIL Summer!

The Rick and Morty Season 7 dropped its official synopsis, which reads:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Obviously, we'll have to wait until Rick and Morty Season 7 to get the full story on EVIL Summer – but the show has set a certain amount of precedence for Summer taking an evil turn...

First of all, Rick and Morty has featured variant versions of each member in the Smith family that tend to skew more toward the violent and/or evil side. This includes series antagonists Evil Morty and Prime Rick; Jerry and Beth have each had variants that are hardened warriors, and the Season 6 episode "Night Family" revealed that Summer (Spencer Grammer) has been hiding he own dark and nefarious side – possibly the most nefarious of the bunch.

It's that "Night Family" episode that will likely spark intrigue with Rick and Morty fans – namely the question of whether or not 'EVIL Summer' is some kind of full manifestation of 'Night Summer' or some other variant of Summer that broke bad (or broke worse than the version of Summer we know). Rick and Morty has been leaning into stronger, more consistent continuity, so Night Summer being the precursor to a full-on EVIL Summer would be fitting.

There's also the potential twist of "EVIL Summer" simply being some kind of ally to an already-established foe. Evil Morty hasn't been seen since the Season 5 finale, having escaped Rick's curving of the mutliverse into universes unknown, where Rick is not the smartest (and most dangerous) man in the galaxy. Prime Rick could also decide to get some help with escaping his own current predicament being trapped in his original universe, and partner with an EVIL Summer. Then again, this is Rick and Morty and the entire concept of "EVIL Summer" could turn out to be a ruse, with the character only being "evil" for the opposite of the often twisted and morally questionable Smith Family.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere?

Rick and Morty Season 7 will premiere on Sunday, October 15th at 11pm EST, on Adult Swim.