Rick and Morty Pokes Fun at Voice Changes Ahead of Season 7

Rick and Morty is wasting no time addressing the elephant in the room: the firing of co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland. As Rick and Morty Season 7 approaches, the acclaimed animated series is getting ahead of fan reactions, by teasing the big change of Justin Roiland's vocals having to be replaced with new takes on both Rick and Morty.

Don't believe the makers of Rick and Morty are going for the tongue-in-cheek approach to all this controversy? Just check out the official Season 7 synopsis that just dropped (via Adult Swim):

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Who Is Replacing Justin Roiland As Rick and Morty?

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The voice actor(s) that are taking over the roles of Rick and Morty haven't been officially announced yet – but producer Steve Levy previously revealed that the series is going to use actors that can mimic Roiland's vocal style for the characters. Roiland's other hit animated series, Hulu's Solar Opposites, took a decidedly different approach, casting Legion star Dan Stevens in Roiland's central role as "Korvo," the leader/father figure of the alien family living on Earth.

Levy was enthusiastic at a recent promotional event, stating Rick and Morty may be running more smoothly than ever now:

"We had a rug pulled from underneath us. The only people we could lean on were each other. It would have been very easy to just say, 'I'm done and I don't want to do anything with this show anymore.' But our crew said, 'No, we're not going to let one person drag down all of our hard work... This show is created by this team – this family of incredibly hardworking people, and we are going to push through and show the world that we aren't going to miss a beat," Levy said. "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

When Does Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere?

Rick and Morty Season 7 will premiere on Sunday, October 15th at 11pm EST, on Adult Swim.