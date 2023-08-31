Rick And Morty Season 7 Reveals Its Episode Titles

Rick And Morty's seventh season is preparing to arrive on Adult Swim this fall, as the Smith Family is aiming to return on October 15th. With the series parting ways with co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland, many Cartoon Network fans have been curious to see how the series will continue without his presence. As the days march on toward its arrival, the episode titles for season seven have been shared on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel.

Despite the separation from Justin Roiland, Executive Producer Steve Levy spoke with the Los Angeles Times when it came to the upcoming season and how the work put in by the creators has "gotten better", "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

Rick And Morty Return

"How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – Broh, Come Out With Us, You're Being So Boring Dude

"The Jerrick Trap" – Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here.

"Air Force Wong" – Virigina is For Lovers Broh

"That's Amorte" – Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti

"Unmortricken" – Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff.

"Rickfending Your Mort" – Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg.

"Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.

"Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!

"Mort: Ragnarick" – Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear.

"Fear no Mort" -Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh.

In a recent synopsis for Rick And Morty's next season, here's how Adult Swim described the surreal continuing adventures of the Smith Family, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: What's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Are you hyped for the return of one of Adult Swim's biggest series this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.