Rick and Morty: New Morty Actor Talks Morty's Evolution Through Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced new voice actors behind the main duo following Adult Swim cutting ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland, and the new star behind Morty Smith opened up about joining the series and evolving the character so much through the episodes! Rick and Morty's new season really put Morty through the wringer as while Rick ended up defeating his greatest foe, Morty was left to figure out how he feels about his place in Rick's life. As the season ended, it was clear Morty went through the most he has gone through in a long while.

That must have put a lot of pressure on Harry Belden, the new voice star behind Morty. As not only did Belden jump into the series for the first time, but the episodes also challenged the character in a lot of ways that had not been seen or explored in past seasons of the series. Speaking to ComicBook.com about all of the changes Morty had gone through and the process it took to get to that point, Belden revealed that his process was about getting to the most authentic responses first and foremost.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty: Harry Belden Talks Becoming Morty

"It was just all about getting into Morty's mindset, and luckily for me I've been a 14-year-old boy, so that helps a little bit," Belden began when explaining becoming Morty for the new season. "But my focus was to help deliver these lines in a way that tells this great story, these great stories, over the course of the season and just reacting as honestly as possible to these insane things that happened to him over Season 7." Belden then talked about the layers already present in Morty and bringing those out even more through his time with the character.

"Morty is such a multidimensional character," Belden continued, "[H]e's so complex that there's so many ways that we found that he could react to things that felt honest and felt authentic. So from there it was just a matter of delivering those. And then, for me, I get to step away and make it [Rick and Morty executive producer Steve Levy's] job, or [Rick and Morty executive producer Scott Marder's] job, deciding on how they wind up using that."

