Rick and Morty Star Pitches Where Beth Was During Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 wrapped up its run last Fall as the series focused its episodes on how its titular characters were changing, but one star has been thinking about what Beth Smith had been up to during the latest wave of episodes! While Season 7 had a lot of eye opening episodes for Rick and Morty themselves, it unfortunately meant that the other members of the Smith Family got pushed to the sidelines for the majority of the stories. And even though Summer and Jerry still got their own spotlight episodes, Beth and Space Beth mostly missed out on the season.

Rick and Morty's previous season got to explore Beth and Space Beth to a fun new degree and even incorporated this new dynamic into the Smith Family, but unfortunately it was left unexplored further in the latest season. Speaking to the voice star behind the two Beths, Sarah Chalke, ComicBook.com was wondering what she thought the two Beths were getting into while everything was going down with Rick and Morty and the other members of the family during Season 7's run. As she explained, she was hoping that they went on their own adventures together.

Rick and Morty Season 7: Where Was Beth?

"I think they were enjoying probably some more adventures together, perhaps," Chalke began. "We were just discussing the possibility of what were Beth and Space Beth and Jerry doing together. Their relationships all seem like they're in a very good place, so perhaps spending time with the three of them. But I love this season." Chalke continued and revealed that while Beth might have been directly involved, she had nothing but praise for the episodes in Rick and Morty Season 7.

"[Rick and Morty executive producer Steve Levy] was just talking about all the big swings that it took, and I totally agree. It was so creative, so incredibly creative and there were so many episodes that just blew my mind when I read them. I don't understand how this many years in, we can continue to have our minds blown." Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing.

