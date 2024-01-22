Rick and Morty Season 7 Is Now Streaming on Max and Hulu

Rick and Morty Season 7 wrapped up its run of episodes last year, and now fans can check out the season for themselves as the new episodes are now available for streaming on Max and Hulu! Rick and Morty Season 7 went through a lot of changes behind the scenes ahead of its release following Adult Swim cutting ties with series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland. The new episodes then premiered with Adult Swim last Fall, and fans were introduced to the new voice actors taking over for Roiland as the titular characters for the newest season and beyond.

For fans who missed the premieres of Rick and Morty Season 7 last Fall, now there's a great chance to go back and check out the new season as Rick and Morty Season 7 is now available to stream with Max and Hulu. The season's entire ten episode run is available with both services, and includes some standout episodes that will likely have a huge impact on what will happen in the future of the series as new threats and stories emerge in the years to come.

Rick and Morty S7 is now streaming on @StreamOnMax #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/DBAbR1xIbQ — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 22, 2024

What's Next for Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works, and will be releasing with Adult Swim some time in 2025. The franchise will be coming back to Adult Swim later this year in a whole new way, however, with the premiere of its new anime spin-off series. Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently scheduled for a release in 2024, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. This will be a ten episode series with Japanese language audio and English subtitles releasing with both Adult Swim and Max.

As for what to expect from the latest episodes, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Are you ready to watch Rick and Morty Season 7 on Max and Hulu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!