Rick and Morty to Deliver a New Season Each Year, Says Show Exec

Rick and Morty is moving towards season six at a run, and it won't be long before Adult Swim has millions tuning into the premiere. After all, the hit comedy is one of the biggest shows on TV, and season six promises to be a strong entry for the series. And according to a new report, Rick and Morty plans on dropping new seasons each year if all works well.

The update comes from Scott Marder as the Rick and Morty showrunner did an interview with Inverse recently. It was there the executive confirmed new seasons are on the horizon as we expected, and Marder believes these new seasons will be released year after year.

"I've created a high-class problem for us, but we'll have a season of the show every year from this point forward," he shared.

Adding to the conversation, producer James Siciliano gave a more in-depth breakdown of where Rick and Morty stands in production. "There's an unbelievable amount that we have going on. I don't know how much we could talk about, but as far as the production, we have Season 6 coming out, and Season 7 in production. We have the writers' room for Season 8 going. So that's about 20 episodes in some form of production, and the new season that we're breaking," he explained.

As you can see, Adult Swim is thinking ahead when it comes to Rick and Morty. The show was given a massive 70-episode order circa May 2018, and that deal is well underway. With season six on the horizon, the show's team is already pitching ideas for season eight as if it were a well-oiled machine. And by the time season eight makes it to the air, there is no telling where the Rick and Morty team will be behind the scenes.

Are you excited for Rick and Morty season six to go live? What do you want to see from the comedy moving forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.