One Piece Casts Rick and Morty Star Ahead of New Arc

One Piece will be ushering in the next major arc of the anime next year, and has announced that a Rick and Morty star has been added to the cast for the Egghead Arc! With the final episodes of the year filling in the gaps of everything big that's been happening while Luffy and the Straw Hats had been fighting Kaido on Wano, the anime is gearing up to kick off its adaptation of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. This begins with the first major arc following Wano, Egghead Arc, which sees the Straw Hats meeting a very important person.

Dr. Vegapunk officially makes his debut in this arc following years of being teased in the anime, and Luffy and the Straw Hats will be landing at his laboratory on the titular Egghead Island for the new arc of the series. With this arc also coming to the anime and bringing Dr. Vegapunk to life for the first real time, it's been announced that his voice actor will be Yohei Tadano. This is a pretty fitting voice (and a fun crossover) as Tadano also provides the voice for Rick Sanchez in the Japanese dubbed release of Rick and Morty.

Rick Sanchez Joins One Piece

Rick and Morty fans might have heard Yohei Tadano in action in one of the many Rick and Morty anime shorts that have been released such as Rick and Morty vs. Genocider. And now those fans have done so will be able to enjoy the upcoming One Piece arc in a whole different kind of way thanks to Vegapunk. This won't be the only Dr. Vegapunk we get to see in the upcoming arc, but to explain why would be a bit of a spoiler to some of the fun reveals coming in the weeks ahead next year.

One Piece: Egghead Arc will officially begin in the anime on January 7th, 2024. If you wanted to catch up with the anime ahead of its next arc, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Are you excited to see how this Rick and Morty star fits into One Piece? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!