Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reacts to Having More Space Beth in Season 6 (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty changed the Smith Family dynamic in a pretty big way by bringing Space Beth more into the fold with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, and one of the co-creators behind the series shared their reaction to having more of Space Beth in the family with the new season! After first introducing her to the series at the end of the fourth season, only to then completely ignore her during the events of the fifth season, Season 6 took a big step forward when it was revealed that we would get to see the fan favorite Space Beth with more frequency in the coming episodes.

Rick and Morty Season 6 is returning to Adult Swim with its final episodes beginning on Sunday, November 20th and to celebrate ComicBook.com got a chance to speak with series co-creator (and voice behind much of the characters) Justin Roiland about the shake ups for the new season so far. Asking about Space Beth's inclusion to the family fold with this new season, Roiland feels like it's been "fresh and exciting" to see this new character shake up the dynamic in big ways.

Adding More Space Beth in Rick and Morty Season 6

"I think one of the really cool things is just being able to play with the Space Beth and the Family Beth and bringing them together," Roiland began. "[H]aving Space Beth become a part of this family has been really exciting and fun and feels fresh and interesting." Talking towards the big romance between the two Beths that we see play out in Season 6, Roiland noted, "Obviously, we really elevated that relationship and that whole plot line this season in a really interesting and fun way. It's been fun to play and play with the family in that way."

Seeing all of the family take on more of the episodic adventures as a full unit has been one of the big things fans have loved about the new season thus far, and hopefully that continues as Rick and Morty Season 6 continues with new episodes this weekend. How are you liking Space Beth's time in Rick and Morty's new season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!