Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains How Rick Sees Morty and Summer Differently (Exclusive)

After taking a few weeks' hiatus, Rick And Morty will return with new episodes on Adult Swim this Sunday, November 20th at midnight, bringing back Rick Sanchez and the rest of the Smith Family as they continue taking part in surreal adventures through space and time. Recently, our own Nick Valdez was able to sit down and pick the brain of series co-creator, Justin Roiland, who spilled more than a few beans when it came to season six and the progression of the Smith Clan. Roiland also took the opportunity to dissect how Rick sees both Morty and Summer now.

Summer and Morty have played an important role in this latest Adult Swim season, specifically during installments including "Rick: A Mort Well Lived", "Night Family", "Final DeSmithation", and "Solaricks" to name a few. In the season six premiere, it was once again emphasized that the Morty of the current universe originated from the "Cronenberg Universe" which had fallen before a genetic experiment gone awry. With both Rick and Jerry also hailing from different universes, Summer remains a member of the Smith's who is a part of the new universe that the men of the Smith Family call home.

Rick And Morty And Summer

Roiland, who co-created the series and voices Morty along with countless other characters in the Adult Swim juggernaut, explained how Rick Sanchez now sees his grandchildren a little differently in this latest season thanks to the adventures they've taken part in throughout the series:

"Summer's always been a character who doesn't put up with Rick's sh-t and is willing to call him out and isn't really afraid of him. That's always been the case. I think it's interesting to see how their relationship has developed in a... She's just a more reliable, she can get [things] taken care of for Rick. He can trust her to handle sh-t. Whereas I think Morty, it's like he probably wouldn't trust with a hundred percent certainty to take care of something."

It will be interesting to see if Summer continues standing up to Rick throughout the rest of this season and if their relationship changes in any way as more surreal adventures come their way.

Are you hyped for the return of Rick And Morty this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.