Rick and Morty Make Surprise Space Jam: A New Legacy Appearance & Fans Love It
Space Jam: A New Legacy had been touting the fact that it would be bringing in some major characters from the library of Warner Bros, but fans were astonished when none other than Adult Swim's Rick And Morty made an appearance in the sequel movie bringing in Lebron James to take the helm that Michael Jordan had first created. With the fifth season of the Cartoon Network show continuing to dominate the airwaves with some crazy adventures for the Smith family, it's clear that the Adult Swim series is continuing to make some serious waves.
In the movie, Lebron James joins Bugs Bunny in an effort to re-form the Tune Squad to take on a new digital threat, attempting to assemble the Loony Tunes who have been split among a number of different worlds. Rick And Morty appear in their patented spaceship to bring back the Tasmanian Devil, whom they had apparently been experimenting on, as Morty declares that he'll "never be able to unsee what he has seen," Needless to say, it's the perfect cameo for the surreal duo.
What did you think of Rick And Morty's cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy? What was your favorite Easter Egg in the movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Warner Bros.
It's Pretty Great
How about this great cameo rick and morty in space jam#SpaceJam2 #SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/6ad1q6hVYh— 🏆Christian Vieyra🏆 (@ChristianVie22) July 16, 2021
Officially Good
The Rick and Morty cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy officially made this movie good, I was on the fence for a little #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/yDTNxASdOm— The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) July 16, 2021
The Greatest Crossover
Rick and Morty in the new Space Jam is the greatest crossover since ET in Phantom Menace. 😂#SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/VIKsY0VxHv— McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 16, 2021
What Else Is There To Say?
#SpaceJamMovie Rick and Morty in Space Jam. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/jke87Z65Ks— Call me whatever you want (@penissilverware) July 16, 2021
Too Weird For Rick And Morty
*SPOILERS FOR SPACE JAM 2*
I find it funny that Taz is “too weird” for Rick and Morty.
Running experiments and trying to evaluate him is where they’re like “Nah, fuck this. Take him back”. https://t.co/RyOOH4Fo3U— Weird-O (@Wierd_o78033920) July 16, 2021
Joyous Hearts
I saw Space Jam A New Legacy today and the best part out of it was Rick & Morty. Really, my heart filled with joy.— Freako (@Freako1) July 10, 2021
Their Theatrical Debut
If you told me that Rick and Morty's theatrical debut would be in a sequel to Space Jam I wouldn't have believed you— 📼Calus/Cal📼 (@VEEAITCHESS) July 16, 2021
It's Go Time
RICK AND MORTY ARE IN SPACE JAM LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/69Jga7J6XT— Doge King! (I support PGHLFilms) (@DogeKingYTT) July 16, 2021
No One Could Have Predicted This
ok did anyone predict rick and morty being in space jam 2 or https://t.co/ktJTcVbXFF— Post 🌱 (@iwannagrill) July 16, 2021
Shock
rick and morty having a speaking role inthe new space jam made me go into shock— 💙💚eddie💚💙 (@korvo85942526) July 15, 2021