Rick and Morty Make Surprise Space Jam: A New Legacy Appearance & Fans Love It

Space Jam: A New Legacy had been touting the fact that it would be bringing in some major characters from the library of Warner Bros, but fans were astonished when none other than Adult Swim's Rick And Morty made an appearance in the sequel movie bringing in Lebron James to take the helm that Michael Jordan had first created. With the fifth season of the Cartoon Network show continuing to dominate the airwaves with some crazy adventures for the Smith family, it's clear that the Adult Swim series is continuing to make some serious waves.

In the movie, Lebron James joins Bugs Bunny in an effort to re-form the Tune Squad to take on a new digital threat, attempting to assemble the Loony Tunes who have been split among a number of different worlds. Rick And Morty appear in their patented spaceship to bring back the Tasmanian Devil, whom they had apparently been experimenting on, as Morty declares that he'll "never be able to unsee what he has seen," Needless to say, it's the perfect cameo for the surreal duo.

What did you think of Rick And Morty's cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy? What was your favorite Easter Egg in the movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Warner Bros.