Rick and Morty has accidentally leaked the seventh episode of Season 5 long before it was supposed to actually premiere! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now a quarter of the way through following the airing of the fourth episode, "Rickdependence Spray," on Sunday evening. While this episode had garnered a huge response from fans due to many of its wild ideas, apparently some fans in Canada ended up getting to see a much different episode of the series instead as the seventh episode of the series was reportedly leaked early.

According to a report from @CNschedules on Twitter, the seventh episode of the season, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" (which is also seemingly going to be the episode tackling anime like Voltron as teased in promotional materials), was released through Amazon Prime Video in Canada instead of the fourth episode. It was reportedly long enough for clips of the episode to get out. You can get the details below, but beware of spoilers for this future episode:

And here's a clip if you wanna see a little bit, but be sure to watch the full episode legaly on @adultswim 1st August to support the show !https://t.co/YBDjvOLNAr — CN Schedule Archive FR (@CNschedulesFR) July 12, 2021

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before the seventh episode of Season 5 actually and officially airs as "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" is currently scheduled to air August 1st on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. If you wanted to catch up with the season's current four episodes now available, the first episode is now streaming completely for free with YouTube, and the rest of the season's released episodes are streaming on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. If you wanted to check out the seasons leading up to all of this, all four seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max.

The season has now reached its halfway point with the fifth episode coming this next Sunday, July 18th, and thankfully the season won't be broken up into two halves like the season before. But what do you think? How have you been liking Rick and Morty's fifth season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!