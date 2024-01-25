Rick and Morty Director Unpacks Rick vs. Rick Prime Fight Episode

Rick and Morty Season 7 had one of the most explosive episodes in the series to date with both the returns of Evil Morty and Rick Prime, and the directors behind "Unmortricken" are breaking down everything that went into the fight against Rick Prime! Rick and Morty Season 7 shook things up for the Adult Swim animated series in some huge ways, and one of those was the surprising return of Rick Prime. But on top of this return was the even bigger surprise that this was ultimately going to be the defeat of this big villain by the end of the episode as well.

Rick and Morty put quite a lot into Episode 5 of the season as it expanded the canon for the animated series in monumental ways, and it featured a huge fight where Rick teamed up with Morty and Evil Morty against Rick Prime. So much went into "Unmortricken" from the design, fight sequences, and more that the team behind the episode opened up about it in a new video with Adult Swim. Episode director Jacob Hair, art director James McDermott, and character design lead Adam Burnier shared some behind the scenes knowledge of the episode, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

If you wanted to check out the Rick Prime episode and the rest of Rick and Morty Season 7, you can now find all seven seasons of the Adult Swim animated series now streaming with Max and Hulu. Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works for a release in 2025. Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently scheduled for a release in 2024, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. This will be a ten episode series with Japanese language audio and English subtitles releasing with both Adult Swim and Max.

What did you think of the Rick Prime fight in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!