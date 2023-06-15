Rick and Morty Is Already Working on Its Next Few Seasons

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works for a release with Adult Swim soon, but the team behind the series confirmed that there is already work being done on its next few seasons! Rick and Morty recently went through a major change behind the scenes as Adult Swim had parted ways with Rick and Morty co-creator (and voice actor behind the main duo) Justin Roiland heading into Season 7 of the series. But before this major change, there were already rumblings that work on Season 8 had begun as the writing team was already advancing forward in their previous schedule.

The team behind Rick and Morty previously noted how they were already working on Season 8 of the series (with the series notably further than expected into the future season as of last Fall), but even with Roiland's exit, it seems that Rick and Morty is still already hard at work at the next few seasons beyond Season 8. As co-executive producer Steve Levy and Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen explained in a recent interview, Rick and Morty's team has been thinking about Season 10 already.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 10 Now Being Planned

In a special interview with Premiere ahead of their Rick and Morty presentation during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (as translated from French and spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter), Rick and Morty co-executive producer Levy noted that Rick and Morty Season 8 is "fully written" and gave an update on the next two seasons before halting due to the current writer's strike, "In addition, season 8 is already fully written, and we managed to plot a good part of season 9 before the writers' strike. So we are already talking about season 10!" When asked about plans for potentially more seasons after this, Levy noted how Rick and Morty could go on "forever."

"We could go on forever," Levy explained. "The series is a vehicle for great sci-fi ideas, which have been around for a long time elsewhere. We obviously didn't invent the multiverse, but we made it known to an audience that didn't know the concept. We are inspired by great science fiction and there are still a million ideas to be exploited. And even if the multiverse is used absolutely everywhere now – to the point that it becomes tiring – we are ready to bounce back. It's an exciting challenge. What could we do after the multiverse? So much more you will see in future seasons. We want originality. We want to push the limits."

What would you want to see if Rick and Morty continues beyond 10 seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Premiere