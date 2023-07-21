Rick And Morty Shares Update on Justin Roiland Recast

Adult Swim is at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and has shared a major update for one of its biggest shows, Rick And Morty. Following Cartoon Network parting ways with co-creator Justin Roiland, who also is the voice of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, many fans speculated what would be done with season 7 on the way. Now, Executive Producer has shared a major update with fans at the San Diego Comic-Con panel, stating how far along in the re-casting process they are and whether Rick and Morty's voices will sound significantly different.

Steve Levy had this to say when it came to the current process of choosing new talent to voice Rick And Morty, "We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast. It's gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that's going on, including all the work on season seven."

Rick And Morty: Will The Characters Remain The Same?

Levy continued by confirming that the new talent would be "sound-alikes" to Roiland's take on the characters. The Executive Producer went into further detail on this decision, "The characters are the same characters — no change." With Rick And Morty confirmed to have new episodes up to and including season ten, whoever voices the un-dynamic duo will have their work cut out for them.

Hulu's Solar Opposites had also cut ties with Justin Roiland but made the decision to enlist Dan Stevens to lend his voice acting talents for one of the series' stars in Roiland's absence. Premiering later this year, it will be interesting to see fan reception to Stevens' new take on the character.

If you've somehow avoided the surreal adventures of the Smith Family, here is how Adult Swim describes the series, "Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

Are you hyped for Rick And Morty's upcoming season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.

Via The Hollywood Reporter