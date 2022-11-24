Rick and Morty Trolls Fans Over Rick's Potential Future

Rick and Morty's newest episode saw Season 6 break outside of the bounds of the fourth wall to show more attention to the meta commentary the series has relied on in the past, and through all of this ended up trolling fans over Rick Sanchez's potential past and future! With the newest episode being the major formula shake up of the season as see in the past, the series spent quite a bit of time critiquing its own writing style when it comes to its use of meta commentary in its humor. At the same time, we also saw a different perspective of Rick.

As part of the episode's exploration into writing tropes and techniques, fans are introduced to a new character named "Previous Leon." It's explained that this character has a venom that "makes you think more and more of your life is behind you as he feeds on your released potential." But when Rick takes the chance to have his own released potential used and explored in the same way, fans aren't allowed to see it as the process almost kills him.

How Does Rick and Morty Troll Fans Over Rick's Future?

"Full Meta Jackrick" shows us an example of this power in action right at the beginning of the episode as Rick and Morty find themselves exploring a potential slate of future stories that takes them through surprise pregnancies, deaths, and more. This goes even further by doing one for a returning Jesus Christ, that shows an entire lifetime lived as he's slowly killed by the process. But it doesn't work for when it's just Rick alone.

READ MORE: Rick and Morty Team Breaks Down Season 6's Big Meta Episode | Rick and Morty Shouts Out South Park With Surprising Nod

Rick tries to allow Previous Leon to use the ability on him, but the screen quickly blacks out and it's revealed that Rick is almost killed when it's just him. So not only is the series hiding Rick's potential story futures from fans, it's also saying that forcing their hands in moving Rick's story in such a way is a bad move as well as it would literally kill the trajectory of the character's role in the series overall.

It's a pretty big statement to make, and it's one that definitely raises some curious questions about their actual plans for Rick's future moving forward. But what do you think the blacked out screen really means? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!